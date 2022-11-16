Look: Photo Of Danica Patrick's Fridge Is Going Viral

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Former Indy Car and NASCAR drive Danica Patrick is the guest picker for ESPN College Gameday prior a college football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Wisconsin Badgers on September 25th, 2021 at Solider Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick gave her followers an inside look at her fully-stocked refrigerator this Wednesday.

Patrick posted a picture of her fridge on her Instagram story. It was nicely organized to say the least.

The caption for Patrick's photo said, "Only few know how happy a full fridge makes me."

Patrick's refrigerator has arugula, apples, bacon, berries, chocolate, carrots, meat, white rice, wine and much more stored in it.

Here's the photo that Patrick posted on her Instagram:

Prior to sharing her organized refrigerator on Instagram, Patrick posted a photo of clothes on a table with the caption: "I don't think I have done laundry in 6 weeks."

While Patrick may have some laundry to do, she should feel honored that she has one of the nicest refrigerators we've ever seen.

It's possible Patrick shares other photos of her home and various appliances on Instagram later this week.