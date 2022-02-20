Look: Photo Of Michael Jordan At Daytona 500 Going Viral

We’re just minutes away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series, and 23XI owner Michael Jordan is in Florida to enjoy it.

Earlier this afternoon, NASCAR got a still of His Airness taking in the scenes at the Daytona International Speedway. Jordan has an Air Jordan hat and thick shades on along with his signature earring on his left ear.

Most notably, Jordan has his tongue sticking out as though he sees something delicious. Fans quickly had all kinds of fun with that image. Specifically, wondering just how much money Jordan has wagered on the event given that he’s a notorious gambler.

The photo has quickly gone viral with thousands of likes, shares and comments. Some of them are a little NSFW while others are very funny:

“MJ has his tongue out? Rest of the field is screwed,” one fan wrote.

“You know those eyes are hella red under those sunglasses,” another fan joked.

“Probably about to lose hundreds of thousands in (gambling) on the race,” wrote a third.

Knowing Michael Jordan and what an ultra competitive gambler he is, it’s safe to say he has something riding on the race today.

23XI already has two racers in the competition with 2017 Daytona 500 winner Kurt Busch as well as Bubba Wallace on his team.

Things are about to get crazy down in Daytona.