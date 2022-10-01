Look: Prominent NASCAR Track Has Been Flooded

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 18: General view of the frontstrech prior to the start of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The aftermath from Hurricane Ian is tough to look at. Even though the violent storm didn't actually make landfall in Daytona Beach, the city has been dealing with major flooding.

Believe it or not, Daytona International Speedway was flooded.

A photo of the track at Daytona International Speedway is going viral on social media.

The good news for NASCAR is that Daytona Speedway won't be used anytime soon. That'll leave them plenty of time to fix things.

Daytona Beach dealt with 80 mph wind gusts on Wednesday and Thursday, and some parts of the city reported 10 inches of rain.

Florida as a whole was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, leaving more than two million people without power.

Hurricane Ian also damaged marinas in Fort Myers, left cars submerged under water, took down a section of the Sanibel Causeway, and tore apart countless houses.

Our thoughts are with those who were affected by Hurricane Ian.