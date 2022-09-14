Look: Race Car Driver Becomes Victoria's Secret Model

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 18: Toni Breidinger, driver of the #25 Venturini Motorsports, getting ready for qualifying for the ARCA Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona Speedway on February 18, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Blair Brown via Getty Images) Blair Brown/Getty Images

ARCA Series driver Toni Breidinger had exciting news to share with her fans on Wednesday.

Breidinger, 23, is officially joining the Victoria's Secret family. She announced this news on Instagram.

"Little me is crying," Breidinger wrote. "Growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. this past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance. I’m honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!"

Breidinger didn't provide any specifics about her role with Victoria's Secret at this time. Nonetheless, this is a cool opportunity for her.

In an interview with The Spun earlier this year, Breidinger talked about balancing her racing career with other passion projects.

"Social media is a big part of this day and age," she told The Spun. "You can’t expect to get brands and sponsors without a social media following, that’s just how it is. In general, I love social media. Even before I was racing professionally I loved it. I enjoy being on different platforms and interacting with fans. It’s important to balance it because there are positive aspects of it. However, there are negative comments on social media from time to time. The best way for me to balance it is by staying off social media during race day."

Judging by Breidinger's latest announcement, we'd say she's doing just fine.