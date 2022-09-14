Look: Racing World Reacts To Victoria's Secret Model News

WINCHESTER, INDIANA - JULY 31: Toni Breidinger, driver of the #25 Toyota Camry car for Venturini Motorsports, gets ready to race in the ARCA Menards Series Calypso Lemonade 200 at Winchester Speedway on July 31, 2021 in Winchester, Indiana. (Photo by Blair Brown /Getty Images)

On Wednesday, ARCA Series driver Toni Breidinger announced that she's joining the Victoria's Secret family.

"Little me is crying," Breidinger wrote on Instagram. "Growing up I struggled a lot with body confidence. this past year I focused on my mental and physical health over appearance. I’m honored to be part of @victoriassecret family. Thank you for letting me feel confident in my own skin!"

Breidinger's announcement has received more than a handful of positive responses on social media.

"This is awesome," one person said. "Good for Toni, I'm all about positivity."

"Congratulations to @ToniBreidinger for becoming a part of the Victoria Secret family," another person tweeted. "It’s not often you see NASCAR drivers partner up with Victoria Secret, so this is huge for both Breidinger and the sport."

"A NASCAR driver legitimately modeling Victoria’s Secret clothing is one of those things you never could see coming," Matthew Burroughs of Motor Max Media wrote. "Pretty incredible!"

Breidinger, 23, is currently driving the No. 25 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports.

Thus far, Breidinger has six top-10 finishes in her career.