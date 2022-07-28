Look: Richard Petty's 'Favorite Sandwich' Photo Is Going Viral

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 03: NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty prepares to drive a replica of his #43 STP Pontiac during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at WWT Raceway on June 03, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Richard Petty may be The King, but he's apparently not a gourmet foodie.

On Wednesday, the NASCAR legend's official Twitter page revealed his "favorite sandwich." It's probably not a staple of many other diets.

Petty's culinary contraction contains just two ingredients on his bread: mayonnaise and black pepper.

Most would consider those extras on their sandwich, but that's all Petty needs. From the looks of the photograph shared, he uses a lot of mayo and even more pepper.

At least he's not putting mayo in his coffee like Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

While onlookers can question his taste buds, there's no doubting Petty's greatness on the race track. The NASCAR Hall of Famer has won 200 Cup Series races, including seven Daytona 500 triumphs. His seven NASCAR Cup championships tie Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt for the all-time record.

Still, that's a lot of mayonnaise and pepper.

Would you try Petty's favorite sandwich?