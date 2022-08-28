Look: Skip Bayless' Old Comment On Danica Patrick Went Viral

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

A controversial take from Skip Bayless about Danica Patrick has resurfaced on social media.

The former ESPN personality, who's now with Fox Sports 1, called on NASCAR drivers to help Patrick win the Daytona 500, believing it would elevate the sport.

Unsurprisingly, Bayless faced major criticism for the opinion.

Yikes.

Even Patrick is someone who would probably strongly disagree with that opinion from Bayless.

The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver has since retired from racing, though she remains close to the sport.