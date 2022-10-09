Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos

HOMESTEAD, FL - NOVEMBER 17: Danica Patrick, driver of the #10 Aspen Dental Ford, speaks during a press conference announcing her retirement from full-time racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 17, 2017 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape.

This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones.

"Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a few years ago for your 40th how you wanted to spend 4 hours at the CrossFit gym in honor of your birthday?!...... well, tomorrow’s marathon def trumps that! Today’s 5k was a great warm up! You’re such a badass!!! Love you and your heart!" she wrote.

That's pretty special.

"Go Erin!! What a beast she is!! 💪🏼," one fan wrote.

"Only run when being chased is my motto," another fan joked.

"Get it ladies!" another fan added.

AUSTIN, TX - OCTOBER 24: Danica Patrick chats with Sky Sports near the garage area before the Aramco U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on October 24, 2021 in Austin, TX.

Danica isn't someone I'd want to test out on the course, that is for sure.