Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos
Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape.
This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones.
"Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a few years ago for your 40th how you wanted to spend 4 hours at the CrossFit gym in honor of your birthday?!...... well, tomorrow’s marathon def trumps that! Today’s 5k was a great warm up! You’re such a badass!!! Love you and your heart!" she wrote.
That's pretty special.
"Go Erin!! What a beast she is!! 💪🏼," one fan wrote.
"Only run when being chased is my motto," another fan joked.
"Get it ladies!" another fan added.
Danica isn't someone I'd want to test out on the course, that is for sure.