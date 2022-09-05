Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Racy Outfit Photos

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Former race car star turned business woman Danica Patrick had a pretty good time at Burning Man.

Patrick took to Instagram to show off her experience at the popular music festival.

The legendary race car driver showed off her outfits for the week, admitting that at the music festival, "sometimes skin is the fashion."

Well said, Danica.

"Burning man fashion is a thing. And sometimes skin is the fashion. 😜 Then of course we found the tiniest and coolest spot called “the champagne room”! I brought over some @danicarosewine and @somniumwine! 🍷 We rode over during a very windy white out, hence the scarfs and goggles.... because, wine. Haha," she wrote.

Fans appreciate the looks.

"Goddess!" one fan wrote.

"Gorgeous Danica," another fan wrote.

"The art is beautiful! You looked adorable," another fan added on social media.

"Normal Sunday lol," one fan added.

Patrick shared some more photos on social media, as well.

It looks like a pretty fun weekend had by all, that is for sure.