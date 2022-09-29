Look: Study Reveals NASCAR's Most "Hated" Driver

BROOKLYN, MICHIGAN - MAY 31: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 car, drives during the NASCAR Next Gen Test at Michigan International Speedway on May 31, 2022 in Brooklyn, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

A study combing through Twitter interactions determined that Bubba Wallace is NASCAR's "most hated" driver.

Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Gambling.com researched Twitter interactions from February through August to create favorability ratings. Wallace handily was the subject of the most negative sentiments at 30.1%.

Cody Ware placed second at 18.9%, followed by Ty Dillon (17.2) and Denny Hamlin (15.1).

The study found that Wallace's second-place finish at the Firekeepers Casino 400 on Aug. 7 drew the most negativity online. Despite the 23XI Racing driver's strong showing, one fan claimed that any "ten random strangers off the street" could out-race him.

Twitter is often a negative place that's not always an accurate reflection of the real world. It's also likely that many hateful comments made against Wallace have nothing to do with racing.

One of NASCAR's most prominent Black drivers, Wallace played a pivotal role in the sport banning the Confederate flag at events. He got booed during the first 2020 race following the decision that allowed a significant number of fans during the pandemic.

Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric were deemed NASCAR's most loved drivers.