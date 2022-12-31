Look: The Best Swimsuit Photos Of Danica Patrick

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA - OCTOBER 02: Danica Patrick speaks onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2018 at Ritz Carlton Hotel on October 2, 2018 in Laguna Niguel, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Fortune)

Danica Patrick has retired from racing, though the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver continues to stay close to the sport.

Patrick, who serves as a television analyst for NASCAR, Formula 1 and IndyCar, has a pretty big profile outside of the racing game, as well.

She's gone viral on social media in the past for some of her top swimsuit photos.

Patrick actually posed twice for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of Patrick's top shots have gone viral on social media over the years.

Patrick has even joked that she would love to be a full-time swimsuit model.

"This type of shooting is really fun. I didn't know how I'd feel coming in," Patrick said. "I've done very little - I don't think I've ever really been in a straight swimming suit before for a photoshoot. So, I was a little bit nervous but excited too because it's a big deal."

Patrick, who continues to stay in elite shape, has shared some of her own swimsuit photos on social media, as well.

Unsurprisingly, they've gone viral.

Perhaps Danica Patrick will be feeling tropical in the New Year.