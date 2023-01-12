Look: Tony Stewart Reacts To NASCAR Retirement Announcement

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 14: Tony Stewart speaks during the press conference held at the zMAX Dragway on October 14, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images) Mike Comer/Getty Images

On Thursday morning, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick confirmed that this upcoming season will be his last as a full-time driver.

“There is absolutely nothing else in the world that I enjoy doing more than going to the racetrack, and I’m genuinely looking forward to this season,” Harvick said in a statement. “But as I’ve gone through the years, I knew there would come a day where I had to make a decision. When would it be time to step away from the car?"

Harvick, 47, is the oldest active driver in the Cup Series competing on a full-time schedule.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart shared his thoughts on Harvick's decision.

Stewart is hopeful that Harvick "races like hell" and enjoys every single moment this season.

"I want Kevin to savor every lap this season, to compete like hell and to take it all in," Stewart said. "He’s made all of us at Stewart-Haas Racing incredibly proud and we want to make his last season his best season."

This season will mark Harvick's 10th year with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Harvick will try to go out with a bang this season, that's for sure.