Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver Is Calling For Major Change

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 20: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Delivering Strength Toyota, stands on the grid during the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway on May 20, 2020 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Denny Hamlin implored NASCAR to change the recently introduced Next Gen vehicles amid safety concerns.

Speaking Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway, per Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Hamlin said a "full redesign" should be NASCAR's main goal. He said drivers have previously brought up concerns with the cars, including a lack of safety testing, that went ignored.

"We threw up red flags over a year ago, and they just didn't respond," Hamlin said. "They just kept pushing that this car's got to be on the race track at all costs. At all costs."

Hamlin said drivers "all know there's a higher risk" of racing with these vehicles. Kurt Busch and Alex Bowman are both currently out of action due to concussion-like symptoms.

The 23XI Racing driver brought up Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as an example of what can happen when health risks aren't properly addressed.

"You just can't keep getting hit, hit, hit, and nothing happens," Hamlin said. "I know a lot of the young guys are just happy to be here, but they ain't gonna be happy to be here when their brains are scrambled for the rest of their lives."

Per Dustin Long of NBS Sports, Hamlin immediately responded "bad leadership" when asked why the sport is in this position.