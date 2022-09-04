Look: Veteran NASCAR Driver's "Hot Wife" Goes Viral

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, looks on during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Joey Logano has a nickname for his longtime wife, Brittany. Unsurprisingly, the nickname has gone viral.

Brittany Logano is known as Joey Logan's "hot a-- wife" on social media.

That's how Brittany Logano shows up when she makes a phone call to her husband.

“The contact for my wife has been ‘My Hot Ass Wife’ for the last seven or eight years we’ve been married, and that’s just what it is,” Logano said. “It’s funny now because I use Siri to call her and I say, ‘Call my hot ass wife’ and then my kids in the back say, ‘Are you calling mommy?’ It’s pretty funny.

“I feel like somewhere in there that should be changed, but I like it and now it’s kind of funny. Now we’re just playing off it. I didn’t think twice about it being on my screen when they were shooting, which just goes to show how real everything is. They did a really good job at taking what life is, like what is our life as far as how we prepare for races from a work standpoint, but also at home. They didn’t really edit much out of it.”

Joey and Brittany have been married since 2014.

It's a good nickname, you have to admit that.