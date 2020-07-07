Magic Johnson Sends Message To NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

The past few weeks have been difficult for NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, but he’s gained a ton of support from several influential figures in the sports world. Magic Johnson is the latest prominent to figure to share his thoughts on the 26-year-old sensation.

President Donald Trump recently called for Wallace to apologize for the noose incident. His demand made no sense when you consider the fact that Wallace didn’t find or report the noose in his garage stall.

Johnson wants Wallace to know that he has his support, which is why he posted a heartwarming message for the NASCAR driver on social media.

“Keep your head up, you’re doing a great job! We are all proud of you, cheering for you, and we got your back,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

.@BubbaWallace keep your head up, you’re doing a great job! We are all proud of you, cheering for you, and we got your back! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 7, 2020

Wallace stood up to President Trump, responding back “All the haters are doing is elevating your voice and platform to much greater heights.”

Opposing drivers also came out and responded to President Trump, such as Jimmie Johnson and Tyler Reddick. They both made it clear that they stand with Bubba.

It can’t be easy to constantly be in the spotlight, but Wallace has been handling the past month with so much class.

We’ll see if NASCAR can move past all the outside noise and continue its recent movement.