Major Pileup Occurs At This Saturday's NASCAR Race: Fans React

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - JULY 02: The #45 RichMar Florist/Green Line Automotive Chevrolet, driven by Sage Karam is towed after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on July 02, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America this Saturday featured a very serious crash that forced several cars to retire.

At one point during this afternoon's race, Noah Gragson and Sage Karam collided. Once Karam lost control of his vehicle, it spun around and created a dust storm.

That dust storm obviously affected other drivers' visibility on the track. As a result, a pileup took place on the track.

Karam's vehicle sustained enough damage that it had to be towed off the track. Gragson, meanwhile, recovered and finished in eighth place.

Some fans believe Karam was fully responsible for this Saturday's pileup.

"Try to wreck one guy but instead wreck yourself and the rest of the field," one fan tweeted.

Others believe Gragson deserves the majority of the blame.

"Guessing Noah Gragson could have a long line of drivers ready to give him a word after this race," another fan wrote.

"I think Noah Gragson reverted back to the old Noah a bit…" a second fan said. "The bump fine… the hard right… not ok. Gotta keep that anger in check."

Ty Gibbs ultimately edged out Kyle Larson for the win at Road America this Saturday.

The Xfinity Series returns on July 9 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.