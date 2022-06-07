Martin Truex Jr. Has New Engineer: NASCAR World Reacts

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 20: Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 McDonald's Toyota, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 20, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Martin Truex Jr. will receive assistance from a championship-winning crew chief at Sonoma Raceway.

According to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports, Cole Pearn will reunite with Truex during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race. He'll step in as the No. 19 car's engineer with the regular traveling engineer attending a wedding.

Fans are pumped to see Pearn return to Truex's team for one day only. Some feel better about the 41-year-old's chances to triumph Sunday.

Truex and Pearn tallied 24 wins together, including three on road courses. Pearn served as the crew chief when Truex earned victories at Sonoma in 2018 and 2019. They also worked together to win the Watkins Glen International during a 2017 season that culminated in a Cup Series championship.

Truex is currently fifth in the Cup Series standings, but he's still searching for his first win of the season. Perhaps Pearn will help him get over the hump at Sonoma.