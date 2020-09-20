Huge Name Is Being Linked To Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR Future

Bubba Wallace has yet to officially decide on his plans for the 2021 NASCAR season. The rising driver is leaving Richard Petty Motorsports.

“It was one of those deals where I had to have all the stars aligned, and I had to have confidence. And that’s what I told The King and (Team COO) Brian Moffitt: ‘I have to have 100 percent confidence in what we’re gonna do next year, and I just don’t have that,” Wallace said of his decision, via 247Sports.

“And that was tough. It was tough to look The King in his eyes and tell him that I wasn’t gonna be able to come back and drive for him next year. But it was a very cordial and very sane meeting. … All parties, we walked out shaking each other’s hands, thanking each other.”

Wallace, 26, is now being linked to one of the biggest names in sports – Michael Jordan.

Yahoo! Sports is wondering if Jordan could be involved with Wallace’s next team:

As Bubba Wallace looks for a new team to race for in 2021 and Denny Hamlin could be looking to get involved in ownership of a Cup Series team, Michael Jordan’s name has been floated a second time as someone who could be involved in a venture that would include Hamlin and Wallace for the 2021 season. Jordan was brought up during Fox’s pre-race show on Saturday ahead of the Bristol night race. Reporter Bob Pockrass said that Wallace was working on a deal to drive for a team at least partially owned by Hamlin next season. He was then asked about Wallace potentially driving a No. 23 car next year that was associated with Jordan.

Michael Jordan getting involved with NASCAR at the ownership level would be pretty awesome.

Headlines tonight have me talking Bubba Wallace's possible 2021 plans (Denny Hamlin? Michael Jordan?), traction compound and fans for upcoming races. pic.twitter.com/hM6qhFQgiy — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 19, 2020

Of course, it’s just speculation at this point, but Wallace is in need of a new team. Pairing up with the greatest NBA player of all-time would be pretty cool to watch.