Michael Jordan's NASCAR Team Has Signed A New Driver

WATKINS GLEN, NEW YORK - AUGUST 08: NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on from the 23XI Racing pit box during the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International on August 08, 2021 in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Michael Jordan's NASCAR team 23XI Racing announced a major addition on Tuesday afternoon.

Tyler Reddick, one of the top young drivers in the NASCAR Cup Series, will race for 23XI starting in 2024. Reddick currently drives for Richard Childress Racing.

The 26-year-old Californian is less than two weeks removed from the first Cup Series win of his career. Reddick captured the Kwik Trip 250 in Wisconsin over July 4 weekend.

In addition to that victory, Reddick has posted six other top-10 finishes this season, including runner-up showings at Bristol and Darlington.

23XI Racing was formed in 2020 by Jordan, with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin serving as a minority partner.

Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch are the two drivers for 23XI. Both have registered one win for the team, with Wallace taking home the checkered flag at the YellaWood 500 at Talladega last October and Busch winning the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas this year.