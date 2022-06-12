NASCAR Analyst Off Sunday's Broadcast Due To Personal Matter

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Toco Warranty Ford, and Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, lead the field during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

FS1 will adjust its broadcasting booth for Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 500 at Sonoma Raceway.

According to The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi, Clint Bowyer will not call the race due to a personal matter.

Per Racer's Kelly Crandall, Larry McReynolds and Tony Stewart will join announcer Mike Joy on commentary.

After retiring in 2020, Bowyer became a staple of FOX Sports' NASCAR coverage. He earned 10 Cup Series victories throughout his racing career before taking on the new opportunity.

McReynolds has worked alongside Bowyer since re-joining FOX Sports this year. The renowned crew chief also returned to that familiar role in April for the first time in 22 years.

FOX brought onboard Stewart, a NASCAR Hall of Famer and three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, in January.

Chase Elliott will look to expand his lead in the Cup Series standings with his first road-course victory at Sonoma. Martin Truex Jr. seeks his fourth victory at the course, while Kyle Busch is coming off Saturday's Truck Series triumph.

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 starts at 4 p.m. ET.