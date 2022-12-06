NASCAR Announced Major Truck Series Driving Hire Today

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 01: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag under caution ahead of Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Kubota Toyota, and Ryan Preece, driver of the #17 RaceChoice/Tavern on the Trax Ford, to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Rajah Caruth, a 20-year-old Winston-Salem State University student, will join the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series full time in 2023.

Caruth will be part of the GMS Racing lineup next year. He competed on the ARCA Menards Series in 2022, registering eight top-five and 14 top-10 finishes and earning third place in the final points standings.

The Washington, D.C. native is an alum of the NASCAR Drive for Diversity program, a fraternity that also includes Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson and Daniel Suárez, among others.

"We are truly excited to welcome Rajah to our team next year,” said Mike Beam, GMS Racing team president. “I’ve studied up on him ever since I saw him racing in ARCA, but I know that he’s been on the radar for many people in the industry for quite some time now. It was fun to watch him and Daniel (Dye) fight for the championship last year, and I think having both of them make the jump up to the Truck Series will be a benefit because they will both be able to learn together."

Caruth will drive the No. 24 vehicle and will team up with Dye and Grant Enfinger in the GMS lineup for the 2023 campaign.

The 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will begin in February 2023.