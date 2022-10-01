NASCAR Announces Controversial Penalty Decision Saturday

TALLADEGA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 01: Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag under caution ahead of Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Kubota Toyota, and Ryan Preece, driver of the #17 RaceChoice/Tavern on the Trax Ford, to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 01, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

After a lengthy review, Matt DiBenedetto was declared the winner of this Saturday's Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

A massive crash late in the race forced NASCAR to throw the caution. It seemed like Bret Holmes crossed the finish line first, but that wasn't actually the case.

Since NASCAR waved the caution flag, officials had to go back and check which driver was the leader of the pack prior to that decision. Fortunately for DiBenedetto, he was ahead of the field.

NASCAR provided an explanation on this entire situation.

"DiBenedetto was forced under yellow line as part of racing incident that provided no gain for Rhodes, so Rhodes was not penalized for forcing him down," NASCAR said. "Yellow thrown b/c truck that hit wall spun into traffic & NASCAR needed to slow down cars to avoid further incidents."

DiBenedetto was understandably thrilled with the final results.

"Oh man, it’s been such a long time coming. Praise God,” DiBenedetto said, via motorsport.com. “My fans are so thankful. They have stayed with me through so much with me being a reckless human being sometimes through life. I’m so thankful to do this. I’m so grateful. I got worn out from having to wait to hear what happened."

Make no mistake about it, Saturday's race will be a controversial topic for the next few days.