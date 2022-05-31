NASCAR Announces Decision On 2023 Championship Weekend

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 28: Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, leads the field during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 28, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

We are still over five months away from the 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend, but a decision is already in regarding 2023.

The NASCAR Championship Weekend will return to Phoenix Raceway next year, the company announced today. It will be the fourth year in a row at the rack.

From 2002 to 2019, NASCAR held its championship weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Homestead, Florida.

Founded in 2002, the NASCAR Championship Weekend is a gathering of the sport's three top racing series--Cup Series, Xfinity and Truck Series--to determine the true champion for each.

Chandler Smith won last year's Truck Series, with Daniel Hemric winning the Xfinity title and Kyle Larson taking home the crown in the Cup Series.

The 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend is scheduled for Sunday, November 6.