NASCAR Announces Decision On 2023 Road America Race

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - JULY 03: Tyler Reddick, driver of the #8 3CHI Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at Road America on July 03, 2022 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

With the NASCAR Cup Series officially heading to Chicago for a street course race next year, the circuit will not be running at Road America in Wisconsin.

That doesn't mean it will never return to Sheboygan though, said NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Brad Kennedy during this afternoon's press conference announcing the Chicago race.

"We've had some great racing there the past couple of years with the Cup Series," Kennedy said about Road America. "We've seen some really exciting finishes…and a great turnout for our fans as well. Unfortunately, we won't be back, but I've had a longstanding relationship with them.

"Just because we're not going back in '23 doesn't mean we won't ever be going back there."

Road America has been NASCAR's Wisconsin home since 2010. Recently, rising star Tyler Reddick won his first Cup Series event at the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America over July 4 weekend.

The Enjoy Illinois 300, NASCAR's Chicago street race, will take place July 2, 2023. The IMSA sports car series will hold an event one day before the Cup Series competition.