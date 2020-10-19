NASCAR Announces Decision On Driver Kyle Larson

NASCAR announced an official ruling on suspended driver Kyle Larson on Monday evening.

Larson, who has been suspended since April after using a racial slur on livestream during an iRacing event, has been reinstated effective January 1, 2021. The 28-year-old has to fulfill several conditions of his reinstatement, including further sensitivity training and participating in various speaking engagements through 2023.

“NASCAR continues to prioritize diversity and inclusion across our sport,” NASCAR said in an official statement. “Kyle Larson has fulfilled the requirements set by NASCAR, and has taken several voluntary measures, to better educate himself so that he can use his platform to help bridge the divide in our country.”

During the summer, Larson said he was “ignorant and immature” for using the N-word during his infamous livestream session. He also made it clear he would love to return to racing if given the opportunity.

NEWS: NASCAR reinstates Kyle Larson, clearing him to return to racing effective Jan. 1, 2021. Details: https://t.co/sOq5ZMtyHF pic.twitter.com/fD3ibwHDKJ — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 19, 2020

One day after being suspended, Larson was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing. Most recently, Hendrick Motorsports was mentioned. as a potential favorite to sign Larson once he resumed his racing career.

Since 2014, Larson has notched six victories in 223 NASCAR Cup Series starts.