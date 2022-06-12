NASCAR Announces Decision On The LA Coliseum Race

Los Angeles, CA - February 05: Drivers race around the specially built quarter mile asphalt oval inside the Los Angeles Coliseum during practice for the NASCAR Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. The Clash is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday. (Photo by Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

NASCAR has officially announced a decision on "The Clash" race at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

The sport announced on Sunday afternoon that the race will return in 2023.

The official announcement was made on Sunday afternoon.

"It's official: THE CLASH RETURNS TO THE LA COLISEUM IN 2023," NASCAR on FOX tweeted.

The Clash was an entertaining race, but some of the more traditional NASCAR fans might not be as big of a fan of it.

Are you excited for the return of The Clash in 2023?