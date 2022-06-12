NASCAR Announces Decision On The LA Coliseum Race
NASCAR has officially announced a decision on "The Clash" race at the Los Angeles Coliseum.
The sport announced on Sunday afternoon that the race will return in 2023.
"It's official: THE CLASH RETURNS TO THE LA COLISEUM IN 2023," NASCAR on FOX tweeted.
The Clash was an entertaining race, but some of the more traditional NASCAR fans might not be as big of a fan of it.
Are you excited for the return of The Clash in 2023?