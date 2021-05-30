NASCAR Announces Special Race Tribute For Memorial Day

We’re a little less than two hours away from the start of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR announced this afternoon that at the midway point of the race, after Stage 2, competitors will take part in a Memorial Day tribute. It will involve the entire race field.

Drivers will be brought down pit road and will eventually shut off their engines for a moment of silence for those who lost their lives while serving in the American armed forces.

NASCAR: Following the completion of Stage 2, NASCAR will bring the field down pit road, have them shut off the engines and honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice with a Moment of Remembrance. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 30, 2021

There are some fans questioning why this gesture won’t be done pre-race, but perhaps NASCAR feels it will be more meaningful if it occurs during the event. Either way, it will be pretty meaningful.

The Coca-Cola 600 gets underway at 6 p.m. ET on FOX. Brad Keselowski, last year’s winner, will be competing to defend his title.

If he wins again, Keselowski will become the first driver to win back-to-back Coca-Cola 600 titles since Jimmie Johnson won three in a row from 2003-05.