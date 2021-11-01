Kyle Busch found himself in hot water this weekend after he used offensive language during a post-race interview on Sunday. Just over a day later, NASCAR has given the veteran driver a punishment.

The unsavory situation began on the final overtime lap of Sunday’s Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway when the Joe Gibbs driver and Brad Keselowski collided. Busch, who was fighting to stay alive and advance to the Championship race, was upset after crashing and unloaded on his competitor afterwards.

During his interview, Busch used the R-word when talking about Keselowski’s role in the crash.

“I mean, where was he going? What was he going to do? Spin me out? He was trying to do a Harvick is what he was trying to do. For what? For second place? For what? He wasn’t going to transfer through with that. Freaking r——–d, man,” Busch said during a post-race interview.

Bush apologized with just a single sentence on Twitter, but NASCAR continued to investigate the driver’s post-race interview on Monday. The sport’s governing body decided on a punishment for the 36-year-old rather quickly.

NASCAR announced that Busch will be required to undergo sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season, according to Alex Andrejev of the Charlotte Observer reported on Twitter. It’s unclear exactly what that entails, but the two-time Cup Series champion won’t be able to race again until he does.

From #NASCAR: Kyle Busch will be required to complete sensitivity training before the start of the 2022 season as a result of language used during a post-race interview that is in violation of NASCAR’s conduct guidelines. — Alex Andrejev (@AndrejevAlex) November 1, 2021

Andrejev also shared that NASCAR will not fine Busch for his use of the offensive word during Sunday’s interview.

NASCAR will not fine Busch, who used the R-word in comments during a media scrum and issued an apology on Twitter last night. It will also not fine Denny Hamlin for dropping multiple cuss words on-air. https://t.co/guSbzQgnfY — Alex Andrejev (@AndrejevAlex) November 1, 2021

Busch was eliminated from the Cup Series Playoffs on Sunday. He missed out on fourth place by three points, which was the cut line to get into the Championship race.

Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin will compete for the title next weekend in Arizona.