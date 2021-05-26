NASCAR Announces Indefinite Suspension For Team Spotter

On Wednesday afternoon, NASCAR shared an important press release regarding the future of Hendrick Motorsports team spotter Eddie D’Hondt.

D’Hondt has received an indefinite suspension from NASCAR due to his recent arrest in Catawba County, North Carolina.

According to the Hickory Police Department records, D’Hondt is scheduled to be in court on two separate occasions due to battery of an unborn child and assault on a female.

NASCAR announced that D’Hondt has been suspended because his alleged actions violate Sections 12.8.1.e and 2.11 in their rule book.

“Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR’s judgement necessitate action,” Section 12.8.1.e states. “NASCAR will not pre-judge guilt or innocence in the criminal or civil legal system, or the guilt or innocence of the Member, but rather review each matter in its own context and circumstances and with regards to its potential effects upon the sport.”

NEWS: NASCAR suspends spotter Eddie D'Hondt indefinitely.https://t.co/lu0Qk7G0FS — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 26, 2021

Hendrick Motorsports released a statement on NASCAR’s decision regarding D’Hondt.

“We became aware of the situation this morning and have immediately and indefinitely suspended Mr. D’Hondt’s role with our company,” Hendrick Motorsports said, via NASCAR.com. “We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to seek additional information about the alleged incident.”

D’Hondt has been a spotter for Chase Elliott since 2016. We’ll provide additional updates on his situation when they’re available.