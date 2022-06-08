NASCAR Clarifies Rule For Sunday: Fans React

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Harrison Burton, driver of the #21 Motorcraft/DEX Imaging Ford, flips after an on-track incident with Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota, Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Advent Health Chevrolet, Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Axalta Chevrolet, during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

After a testy weekend of driving, NASCAR has clarified a rule heading into this weekend's Cup Series race.

With drivers like Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain feuding, NASCAR has clarified an important rule.

Per NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, the rule "A safety violation may be imposed for any action or omission by a Competitor or vehicle that creates an unsafe environment or poses a threat to the safety of the Competitors, as determined by NASCAR" applies if a driver drives thru a box during another team’s stop.

Things could get interesting this weekend...

"Why does it feel like when logano wants a rule he gets it?" one fan tweeted.

"Looks like another rule that will be terribly enforced," another fan added.

"It sounds like NASCAR is getting ready for some retaliation this week on the road course," one fan added.

What are you expecting this weekend?