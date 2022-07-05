NASCAR Confirms Significant Appeal Has Been Withdrawn

DAYTONA, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Brad Keselowski (#6 RFK Racing Kohler Generators Ford) leads during the Daytona 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on February 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This upcoming Sunday, Chris Buescher's team will look a bit different. That's because RFK Racing withdrew its appeal regarding four-race suspensions for multiple crew members.

Buescher will be without crew chief Scott Graves, jackman Matthew Wilps and rear tire changer Seth Gajdorus for the next four races. Their suspensions stem from Buescher loosing a wheel at Nashville.

Graves, Wilps and Gajdorus will miss races at Atlanta, New Hampshire, Pocono and Indianapolis.

With those three keys figures out for Buescher's team, Travis Peterson is listed as the crew chief.

NASCAR's rulebook has made it abundantly clear that teams will be penalized if a wheel falls off during a race.

"During an Event, any loss or separation of an improperly installed tire[s]/wheel[s] from the vehicle will result in a Penalty," the rulebook states. "As determined by NASCAR, improperly installed tire[s]/wheel[s] remaining in the immediate area of the team's pit box without posing a safety concern may result in a penalty."

We'll see if Buescher can have success at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday without key members of his team.