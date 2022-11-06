NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 29: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish.

A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car.

RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news.

"The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a competitor car during a pit stop today at Phoenix. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation," RFK Racing tweeted out on Sunday night.

The crew member is part of Chris Buescher's team.

Our thoughts are with the NASCAR crew member on Sunday night. Hopefully it's not serious.