NASCAR Crew Member Hospitalized On Sunday Night
A NASCAR team crew member was hospitalized on Sunday night during the Cup Series finish.
A tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was hospitalized following a scary collision with a car.
RFK Racing announced the unfortunate news.
"The tire carrier for the No. 17 Ford was struck by a competitor car during a pit stop today at Phoenix. He is being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation," RFK Racing tweeted out on Sunday night.
The crew member is part of Chris Buescher's team.
Our thoughts are with the NASCAR crew member on Sunday night. Hopefully it's not serious.