NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace Has Landed Yet Another Sponsorship Deal

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace has quickly become one of the most discussed figures in the sport over the past month. He’s helped the sport become more inclusive and played a huge role in Confederate flags getting banned at events.

Wallace recently landed an endorsement deal from Beats by Dre. LeBron James, Serena Williams and Alex Morgan are just a few of the notable names that have represented the brand over the last few years.

That’s not the only sponsorship deal that Wallace has signed this month. According to Darren Rovell of the Action Network, the 26-year-old driver has signed a multi-year deal with Cash App.

Cash App will reportedly have branding on Wallace’s car for five races this season. Rovell shared a potential preview of what his No. 43 vehicle might look like in the future.

Here’s a preview of Wallace’s car with Cash App branding:

JUST IN: @BubbaWallace signs second sponsorship deal in 10 days. @CashApp signs multi-year deal to be on his car, will have branding on car for five races this season. Deal done by @leverageagency. pic.twitter.com/RhkRixZWWt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 14, 2020

It hasn’t been all great news for Wallace though. Unfortunately, he’s received a ton of backlash from certain fans because of his outspoken personality. He’s also been called out publicly by President Donald Trump.

Trump demanded Wallace to apologize the “hoax” involving a noose found in his garage last month. Wallace didn’t find or report the noose, but that didn’t stop Trump from tweeting at him.

According to NASCAR, Wallace is expected to announce his partnership with Cash App prior to this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.