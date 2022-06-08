NASCAR's Carson Hocevar Shares Update After Scary Injury

MADISON, ILLINOIS - JUNE 04: Carson Hocevar, driver of the #42 Premier Security Solutions Chevrolet, Christian Eckes, driver of the #98 Curb Records Toyota, Corey Heim, driver of the #51 JBL Toyota, and Rajah Caruth, driver of the #7 Confluence Music Festival Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 at WWT Raceway on June 04, 2022 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images) Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Carson Hocevar suffered an ankle injury during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Gateway Motorsports Park.

Hocevar spun after making contact with Derek Kraus' vehicle. The driver's side of his vehicle was then hit by Tyler Hill's truck. He was later taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

On Wednesday night, Hocevar provided an update on his status.

Thankfully, it sounds like Hocevar will be OK.

"I'm feeling better every day and I'm looking forward to being behind the wheel of the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet this weekend," Hocevar said. "I'm thankful for Daniel Suarez's willingness to step up this weekend for our No. 42 team. None of this is possible without the greatest partnership Niece Motorsports has formed with Worldwide Express and TrackHouse Racing."

Hocevar is currently eighth in the points standings. He has a handful of top-five finishes this season, including a runner-up finish at Darlington Raceway.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will continue this Saturday at Sonoma Raceway.