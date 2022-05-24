Look: NASCAR Driver Has Message For Cowboys Cheerleaders

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway on September 11, 2021 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Daniel Suarez is certainly enjoying this NASCAR season, but apparently driving isn't his only passion.

On Sunday, Twitter user "@nascarcasm" posted photos of Suarez performing leg kicks. The photos were accompanied by message for the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

"@DCCheerleaders Hey just making sure you saw our driver @Daniel_SuarezG's audition for your squad this upcoming season," the freelance worker tweeted. "It's his dream to be a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Let us know if his kicks need work."

Suarez then responded to this tweet about him wanting to be a cheerleader for the Cowboys. His response was quite funny.

"I'm just glad my suit didn't rip," Suarez replied.

Honestly, Suarez is right. It's impressive his suit didn't rip while he was performing leg kicks.

As for his performance on the track, Suarez finished fifth in the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Suarez will try to build off that performance at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.