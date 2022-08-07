NASCAR Driver Discusses Terrifying Mall Of America Incident

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch said there was "definitely a sense of danger" as he and his family escaped an active shooter at the Mall of America in Minnesota last Thursday.

Busch told reporters on Saturday that he and his son Brexton were on line for a ride while his wife Samantha and their daughter Lennix were shopping when the situation unfolded.

"There's chaos. There's people running this way, people running that way, and you're worried when there's people running at you," Busch said. "Are they running away from something, meaning I'm going into the line of fire? You just have no idea."

Busch was also asked if going through that ordeal makes him more wary of racing in front of big crowds.

"All we can do is rely on the people that are here and around us and the security that does their job at the racetrack," he said.

Thankfully, no one was hit by any gunfire at the Mall of America. Bloomington (Minn.) Police Chief Booker T. Hodges said the incident stemmed from two groups getting into an altercation inside a Nike store.

After one of the groups left, two members of the contingent returned and fired three rounds into the store.

Busch will race this afternoon at the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.