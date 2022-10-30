NASCAR Driver Had Extra Security Heading Into Sunday's Race

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 23: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, and Josh Berry, driver of the #8 Tire Pros Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 at Pocono Raceway on July 23, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) Logan Riely/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs got a ton of people furious at him for his actions in yesterday's 2022 Dead On Tools 250 when he hit teammate Brandon Jones' car from behind. In the aftermath, Gibbs is apparently getting some added security.

According to NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, a sheriff's deputy was seen following Gibbs to the driver intros for today's Xfinity 500. Gibbs has been receiving a lot of hate on Twitter since bumping Jones yesterday.

But it's believed that that the decision might be in response to someone getting onto the track at Martinsville Speedway dressed as Jesus with a sign saying "Looking for Ty Gibbs." The move might be out of an abundance of caution.

Fans aren't showing any pity for Gibbs though. Some are accusing him of being a coward and saying that if he didn't want to feel threatened he shouldn't have hit Jones' car during yesterday's race:

"Ok NOW he’s the most unprofessional little scaredy cat I’ve seen in my life," one user replied.

"Ty saw Jesus Christ himself looking for him and was shook," wrote another.

"Idk who’s idea it was to a Deputy follow him. But if they feel he need it for his safety, maybe he shouldn’t have done what he did. If it was Ty’s decision then it’s punk move. If it’s JGR decision, teach him a lesson and park him at PHO If it’s NASCAR, suspend him at PHO," wrote a third.

The 2022 Xfinity 500 is being played on NBC.