NASCAR Driver Had To Go To Emergency Room Monday Night

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson suffered second-degree burns in a terrifying crash at Talladega over the weekend.

Anderson, who called the accident the "scariest moment of my racing career by far," thankfully survived the crash and is on the mend. He revealed on Monday night that he had to take a trip to the emergency room Sunday due to complications.

"Thank you everyone for the texts, calls, and prayers. Haven’t been able to be on my phone, but I am so humbled by the overwhelming support," Anderson tweeted. "Had to go to the ER last night for some side effects, so heading to the Wake Forest burn center tomorrow. Getting better by the day!"

Anderson also thanked Dale Earnhardt Jr., who let the injured driver's wife and family use his plane to get home on Saturday.

Anderson was in fourth place when the accident occurred Saturday. The 31-year-old was competing in only his sixth event of the Camping World Truck Series season.

Matt DiBenedetto wound up winning the race.