NASCAR Driver Injured, Brother Killed In Car Accident

A part-time NASCAR Truck Series driver was injured in a car accident that took the life of his younger brother.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Max Gutierrez was injured in an accident near Mexico City over the weekend. Tragically, the accident was fatal for Max's brother, Federico.

"The accident happened on Sunday when Max and his younger brother Federico were traveling in a Porsche Boxster when the vehicle collided with a Ford Explorer pickup truck," Toby Christie reports.

"Federico, 17, who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Max was transported by helicopter to a Mexico City hospital. The 20-year-old’s injuries are unknown, but he is expected to be released sometime Monday."

Rette Jones Racing released a statement.

“Rette Jones Racing offers its deepest sympathies to the Gutierrez family for the loss of their son, Federico. Fico was not only a fierce competitor but also a friend and forever a member of our racing family. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the family, but also with Max during his recovery and grieving process.”

Our thoughts are with the Gutierrez family during this difficult time.