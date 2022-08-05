NASCAR Driver Kyle Busch, Family Escape Mall Of America Shooting

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Kyle Busch, driver of the #54 Extra Gum Toyota, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2021 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

On Thursday, shots were fired at the Mall of America in Minnesota. It turns out NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and his family were at the mall before it was placed on lockdown.

Busch's wife, Samantha, let everyone know on Instagram that their family was doing just fine.

"If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," she wrote on Instagram. "Praying others inside are too."

A video surfaced on Twitter that shows Busch walking away while holding his son Brexton's hand.

Busch looked calm and collected as people around him were trying to run to safety.

Busch, the 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series champion, hasn't yet released a statement on this scary incident.

Bloomington Chief of Police Booker Hodges said the department is searching for two suspects.

"I just want to say to those who committed this act — please turn yourself in," Hodges said. "Please turn yourself in, but should you choose not to — our officers, our partners are detectives will not stop until we lock you up."

Thankfully, no one was injured in Thursday's shooting.