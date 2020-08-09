NASCAR Driver Was ‘Blindsided’ By Team’s Decision For 2021

Erik Jones said he was “blindsided” by his team’s decision to not have him return in 2021.

Jones has been with Joe Gibbs Racing for almost eight years now. Jones and his team began negotiations these past few weeks regarding their future. After weeks of seemingly positive talks, Joe Gibbs Racing has decided to go in a different direction.

Jones found out on Thursday that Joe Gibbs Racing will not have him return to the team in 2021. The decision came as a massive surprise to Jones.

The NASCAR driver recently admitted he was completely “blindsided” by Joe Gibbs Racing’s decision. Jones is looking forward to the new opportunities coming his way in future years, though.

“I was blindsided a little bit,” Jones told NBCSN, via NASCAR.com. “I didn’t really expect it coming from our talks. I thought we were moving in a good direction, but at the end of the day, I’ve had a great really eight years almost with Joe Gibbs Racing between Xfinity and Cup, and I’m thankful for that time. . . . We’ve got a great few opportunities out there, which has been good to see over the next few weeks. Hopefully, we can have some good talks. Excited about that, and excited about the next 15 races, too.”

Jones is now a free-agent ahead of the 2021 season.

He’ll likely be one of the more sought-after racers in all of NASCAR.

Jones is currently 15th in the Cup Series standings, driving Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 20.