NASCAR Drivers React To Death Of Legendary Hall Of Famer

The NASCAR world lost an all-time great one this week.

Bruton Smith, one of the most-influential figures in the history of NASCAR, died earlier this week. The NASCAR Hall of Famer had one of the best careers of anyone involved with the sport.

He will be missed.

Several prominent NASCAR drivers have taken to social media to pay tribute.

"Bruton’s contribution to stock car racing is hard to measure. His ambitious vision created growth and opportunities that I am forever thankful for. My heart is with the Smith family," Dale Jr. tweeted.

"I’ve had so many incredible memories with Bruton over the years but one of my favorites was gifting him my final Martinsville clock. The smile on his face that day I’ll never forget. Rest easy Bruton, we are keeping the whole Smith family in our thoughts and prayers," Jimmie Johnson tweeted.

"Bruton Smith was a pioneer who helped make motorsports mainstream and allowed guys like me to make a living doing what we love. He helped grow not just NASCAR, but all kinds of racing. He had his hands in all of it, and even though he’s gone, his fingerprints remain," Tony Stewart tweeted.

Rest in peace, Bruton.