NASCAR Embracing The Greatest Day In Racing: Fans React

Today is the greatest day in racing.

Over the course of Sunday, we'll get the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

NASCAR is embracing this, in somewhat surprising fashion.

"It's been circled on the calendar all year," NASCAR tweeted.

Some fans are surprised to see NASCAR tweet something like this.

"Not sure I’ve seen NASCAR embrace the whole day before. But smart move to do so. The more people who can be encouraged to watch all three, the more eyeballs for everyone. They’re not competing at any point today," reporter Jeff Gluck tweeted.

Racing fans are excited, that's for sure.

"One of my favorite days of the year," one fan tweeted.

"Racing is life!" another fan added.

Here's the full schedule for today (though the Monaco Grand Prix is currently in a rain delay):

Let's have a day.