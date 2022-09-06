NASCAR Executive Admits 'Unacceptable' Problem With Cars

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, and Kurt Busch, driver of the #45 Monster Energy Toyota, spin after an on-track incident as Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, Ty Dillon, driver of the #42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet, and Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, pass during the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 20, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NASCAR executive Scott Miller said "it’s unacceptable for the cars to catch on fire" following the sport's latest safety incident involving Kevin Harvick at Sunday's Southern 500.

In an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (h/t NBC Sports' Dustin Long), the senior vice president of competition said they're "digging into the cause" of Harvick's car catching fire, forcing his race to end early.

“We’ve been working on different solutions for different things along the way that seem to maybe be the trigger,” Miller said. “Obviously, we still have work to do."

Miller said they're "debriefing" to determine whether rubber buildup inside the car led to the burning.

“We’re looking at clearances on particularly the Ford exhaust because they seem to be having more trouble with this than the others," he said. "There’s a lot of work going on, a lot of collaboration within the industry to get to the bottom of it. We have to get to the bottom of it quick, obviously."

A frustrated Harvick criticized NASCAR's safety efforts after the incident led to him finishing 33rd in the Cup Series playoff race.

“What a disaster for no reason," Harvick said. "We didn’t touch the wall. We didn’t touch a car and here we are in the pits with a burned-up car and we can’t finish the race during the playoffs because of crappy-ass parts."

Miller asserted that the notion of NASCAR not caring about this major problem is "as far from the truth as you could get."