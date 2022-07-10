NASCAR Fans Are Angry At Ross Chastain Today

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - MAY 22: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, spins after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on May 22, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Ross Chastain has been one of the top drivers on the NASCAR Cup Series this season.

He's also drawn the ire of fellow competitors and fans for his driving style, which has caused a number of accidents. Today's Quaker State 400 was a prime example of that.

Chastain caused two multi-car crashes today, which led to driver Austin Dillon calling him out in an interview and racing fans and pundits doing so on social media.

Chastain was third in points in the Cup Series coming into today, but his mistakes are costing him.

While Chastain's driving may have hampered others, he was fine today, finishing in second.

Chase Elliott took home the checkered flag. Austin Cindric and Erik Jones came in third and fourth respectively.