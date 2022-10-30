NASCAR Fans Are Furious With Ty Gibbs' Interview Comment

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: Ty Gibbs, driver of the #54 Monster Energy Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 29, 2022 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

NASCAR fans didn't seem to care for Xfinity Series driver Ty Gibbs' comments following his win at Martinsville on Saturday.

Gibbs won the Dead On Tools 250 after he wrecked Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Brandon Jones on the final lap of overtime. The victory clinched a spot for Gibbs in the Championship 4.

As fans taunted the 20-year-old following the event, Gibbs invoked Jesus in his postrace interview.

"Jesus was hated first and among all the people,” Gibbs said. “That’s a part of it […] silencing out the crowd. That’s what you have to do as a professional athlete. … You can’t let other people’s opinions and thoughts drive your actions.”

It's not just fans at Martinsville who were angry at Gibbs. They're fed up with hm on Twitter as well.

"The religious act is already tired. He’s comfortable driving through people," one fan said.

"If I remember correctly Jesus turned water into wine not his teammate into the fence," added another.

"Did he just say what I think he said????? Holy cow - talk about taking scripture out of context!!! Hey @TyGibbs, I’m a pastor - DM me!! Geez… it’s comments like that, that tear down Jesus and His message. Yikes… Grandpa needs to chat with this boy," said a third.

"You can't compare Jesus to what he did on the track today," said a fourth fan. "Jesus was booed for speaking the truth and teaching it; Ty was booed for being unsportsmanlike, arrogant, and rude."

"Accountability is a thing of the past, and when your grandaddy owns the team- no one else is going to hold you accountable," stated another diehard. "This is why OG NASCAR fans hate the new spoon-fed era, and why people rally behind talented drivers like @NoahGragson."

.No matter how these fans feel, Gibbs is still going to be part of the Championship 4, where he'll go up against Gragson, Justin Allgaier and Josh Berry.

