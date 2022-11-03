NASCAR Fans Are Thrilled With Jimmie Johnson's Decision

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 17: Jimmie Johnson, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, is introduced prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 17, 2019 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Jimmie Johnson is set to get back involved in the NASCAR Cup Series in a big way.

The legendary NASCAR driver is reportedly set to return to the sport in a major way for the 2023 season and beyond.

Jordan Bianchi first reported the news.

"Jimmie Johnson is finalizing a deal to obtain an ownership stake within the Petty GMS organization starting in 2023, sources close to Johnson and Petty GMS have told @TheAthletic. Johnson will also drive in select races for the team. An announcement is expected this week," Bianchi reported on Wednesday night.

NASCAR fans are pretty thrilled by the big news on Wednesday evening.

"Would love to see the GOAT back in NASCAR in any capacity," one fan wrote.

"The King + 7 Time," another fan added.

"So that’s why Jimmie’s been posting race clips the past few weeks…." one fan added on social media.

"No way. Man this is wild," one fan added.

Get excited, NASCAR fans!