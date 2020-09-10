The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NASCAR Fans React To Bubba Wallace Leaving Richard Petty Motorsports

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace before a Cup Series race.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JULY 05: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet, looks on from the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 Powered by Big Machine Records at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 05, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Third-year NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced this afternoon that he will be leaving Richard Petty Motorsports.

RPM is the only team Wallace has raced for during his time in the NASCAR Cup Series. The 26-year-old driver has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 five times during this 2020 racing season.

When Wallace spoke out against the Confederate flag and in support of Black Lives Matter earlier in the summer, Petty threw his support behind the young driver. Wallace did not indicate where he would be taking his talents next.

“This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43,” Wallace wrote in his announcement. “Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I’ve grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We’ve got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note.”

The reactions from fans to Wallace’s announcement has been mixed. Some are excited to see him get another opportunity, while others think he should have remained more loyal to Petty.

 

The only African-American driver competing at the highest level of NASCAR, Wallace recently signed a number of endorsement deals, including with Beats by Dre and DoorDash.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.