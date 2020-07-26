NASCAR Hall Of Famer Passed Away On Saturday Morning

One of the most-respected engine builders in the history of NASCAR passed away on Saturday morning.

Maurice Petty, a driving force behind the dominance of his father, Lee Petty, and his brother, Richard Petty, died over the weekend. He was 81 years old.

The former driver turned mechanic served as the crew chief and team general manager for Petty Enterprises. He was credited with 212 wins as an engine builder. He worked with six different drivers, including Lee Petty, Richard Petty, Buddy Baker, Jim Pascal and Pete Hamilton.

NASCAR paid tribute to the legendary engine builder on Saturday.

Maurice Petty, a NASCAR Hall of Fame engine builder, passes away at age 81: https://t.co/rEmNOm0wzd pic.twitter.com/9sQVyqlwiy — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 25, 2020

From NASCAR:

Maurice Petty, the man who supplied the horsepower that propelled his brother Richard Petty to nearly all of his 200 NASCAR Cup Series victories and seven NASCAR Cup Series championships, has died. He was 81. The man simply called “Chief” was one of the best engine builders in the history of the sport, and an often behind-the-scenes member of the Petty dynasty. Maurice was the fourth member of the family dynasty to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame — following his older brother Richard, father Lee Petty and his cousin Dale Inman.

“The ‘Chief’ was one of the most talented mechanics in NASCAR history,” NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said in a statement. “He provided the power that helped Petty Enterprises define dominance in sports. While he was known for his work under the hood, Maurice played multiple “behind-the-scenes” roles, doing whatever it took to help deliver his cars to Victory Lane. On behalf of the France family, I offer my condolences to the friends and family of Maurice Petty, a true NASCAR giant.”

Our thoughts are with the Petty family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.