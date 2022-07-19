NASCAR Is Set To Make Big Announcement This Afternoon

DOVER, DELAWARE - APRIL 30: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #23 leidos Toyota, walks the grid during practice for the DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway on April 30, 2022 in Dover, Delaware. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR is reportedly set to make a big street race announcement this afternoon.

There will be a press conference in downtown Chicago later on Tuesday afternoon.

"The NASCAR news conference set for today scheduled to start at 3:30p ET / 2:30p CT and will take place in downtown Chicago. NASCAR exec Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will be among the speakers. Expected street race announcement," Bob Pockrass tweeted.

NASCAR is set to have a street race in Chicago for the first time in the sport's history.

NASCAR fans seem somewhat split on the street race idea, though it will be fun to watch.